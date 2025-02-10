More Decomposed Corpses Found At 2nd Niger Bridge

Share

Three days after the decomposed corpse of kidnapped Anambra lawmaker, Justice Azuka and three other corpses were found at the swamp of the second Niger Bridge, two more decomposed corpses have been found by a combined team of Anambra State Ant Touting and Agunechemba Security Squads.

The two corpses were confirmed as a man and a woman with their skulls detached from their decomposed bodies.

It is being suspected by the security outfits that they are victims of kidnapping who may have been killed by their abductors for either not paying ransom or may have paid but were still killed.

According to the operatives, bullet holes were found on their bodies as well as expended cartages of pump action guns suggesting that they may have been shot by their abductors.

The second Niger Bridge connects Asaba, capital of Delta State with Anambra State through Oba, Akwa Ukwu and Ozubulu in Idemili South and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas linking the Onitsha – Owerri Express way.

The Second Niger Bridge has massive swamp due to its link with the River Niger and Idemili River with mangrove trees on both sides of the bridge.

There has been several reported cases of car snatching, armed robbery and kidnap of unsuspecting members of the public due to its loneliness.

Share

Please follow and like us: