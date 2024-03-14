More Commendations Trail FG’s Suspension of EEL

More private sector players have continued to commend the Federal Government on it’s recent decision to SUSPEND the controversial Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL). Trailing behind others, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), stated that the move demonstrated a proactive stance by the government in responding to the concerns of the business community.

In addition, the Chamber added the EEL policy suspension would fostered a conducive environment for economic growth and development, which the Chamber advocates for vigorously. The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, while explaining this in a statement, said the Chamber viewed the suspension as a positive response to the grave concerns of the private sector as highlighted by the Chamber and other private sector advocacy institutions last week.

Almona explained that this act promoted cordial relationship between government and the business community towards a better business environment. She said: “We urge the government at all levels to remain sensitive to the concerns of the private sector to enhance the profitability and sustainability of businesses in Nigeria. “By suspending the Expatriate Employment Levy, the Federal Government of Nigeria has demonstrated a willingness to engage with the business community and adapt policies to better align with economic realities.

The LCCI boss added: “The LCCI extends its appreciation to the Federal Government for its decision to suspend the Expatriate Employment Levy and looks forward to continued collaboration in advancing the interests of the Nigerian business community.” In an earlier reaction, the Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, explained that what should be done differently is to strengthen the institutional and regulatory effectiveness in the Ministry of Interior and the Immigration Service to ensure compliance and enforcement.

He said: “The truth is that relevant institutions have over the years been considerably compromised. These are the gaps that needs to be addressed. We really do not need a new policy, regulation or handbook on the employment of expatriates. A new regulation or policy will be superfluous. “The current regulations or handbook could be tweaked, if necessary. Evidence of regulatory weaknesses are the numerous instances of expatriates operating in the retail sector in the open markets, competing with our market women and men.