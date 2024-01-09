More Christians Should Go Into Politics –Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called for the participation of more Christians in politics, saying the “next power after God is government.” Diri, made the call while speaking with journalists after his speech on Satur- day at the ‘Mgbidi Lagos Experience Crusade’ at the Church’s headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos. The governor in his speech at the crusade which started on Thursday, January 5 and ends today January 7, thanked God for his vic- tory at the polls despite the strong opposition.

He decried the loss of societal values, tasking parents to pay attention to raising godly seeds. After addressing the congregation, Diri responded to some questions including where to make amendments in the electioneering system. Diri stated:”Again it boils down to the people, the operators. We have good laws governing our electoral process from the beginning of party primary elections.

Party politicians we do not obey our own party rules and regulations. Even when they are broken there are no sanctions. “People break it with impunity because of the posi- tions they find themselves, of who they are or the kind of resources they have, that they can buy over the party or legal system. The problems is not about the laws, we have the laws but it still boils down to the character of the people engaged in politics.

“That is why my clarion call is for Christians to come into politics and not staying away. Apart from the power of God, the next power on earth is the power of gov- ernance. If you stay away you are encouraging those who don’t know God coming into politics and become your rulers or leaders and you will be subservient to them.” On the restoration of societal values, Diri stated:”On the other hand those who are Muslims may have their mosques. The moment we are able to get it right in our families, bring up your children in the way they should grow and when you give them the knowledge of God which they should grow in certainly our society will be a better society.

We will not have the issue of terrorists and we will not have this issue of people who are groping in the dark and who do not understand why they are human beings and be assets in society rather than be liabilities.” In his sermon, General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Move- ment, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, urged members to be faithful in their service to God.

Meanwhile, at the grand finale of the 21 years anniversary of the church held last Sunday, Muoka who noted that the church is in over 100 nations, went memory lane on how God has dealt well with the church, which began with few members at 16, Odunaike Street, Ilasamaja, Lagos, from where it moved to its current permanent site in Ijesha, Lagos. Muoka stated: “The church started on December 24, 2002, with a few individuals in a very small place at No. 16, Odunaike Street, IIasamaja, Lagos. God, being the owner of His church, started directing people in their hundreds and thousands to a point that the whole street was filled with worshippers. As the number continued to increase landlords/landladies and school owners in the area began to open their gates for worshippers to sit and listen to God’s message.

“However, in that situation, some people were not happy with us and we started searching for a bigger place and not long, we got here. By God’s grace we have been here since August 2003. Again, the congregation continued to grow and extended to the express. “So, we began to look for more land until in a revelation an old man appeared to me and said, ‘have you considered the portion at the back of the church.’ After this revelation, we looked for the owner of the land, had some discussions and finally bought the land.

It was after this that every other person that had a property here began to sell them to us. So, what we are seeing in this ministry is the Finger of God and I want to let you know that The Lord’s Chosen has spread like wildfire. We give God all the glory because ‘Only God Can Do This.'”