More Checkpoints Will Be Created In Bayelsa State – Ibani

The New Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Romokere Ibani has assured that more Police checkpoints will be established in the state to reduce crimes and criminality.

This was as he said that all measures were being put together to ensure that the collecting of money by some Police Officers from motorists is stopped.

Speaking on Friday at the command headquarters during his maiden press briefing, the CP, however, asked for the cooperation Of all relevant stakeholders to make sure that crimes are reduced to the barest minimum in the state.

Disclosing that the highest crimes in the state are kidnapping and cultism, he promised to work with relevant stakeholders and sister agencies to curb them.

Sending a strong warning to criminals to stay off Bayelsa state, the new CP said he was going to work with the community safety corps a security outfit established by Governor, Douye Diri pending their guidelines.

Ibani also pleaded with the journalist not to write negative things about the state stating that doing so will chase away investors.

He said “We are going to increase the number of checkpoints that we have so that they will help forestall crimes. We have mapped out a strategy to stop the police from collecting money from motorists on the road. I will check it and make sure that they stop it.

“I plead with you journalist not to write negative things about the state because it will be de-marketing the state. We want to work in an environment where people will come and invest in the state.

“If every day we keep publishing negative things about the state, definitely investors will run away and it will not be in anybody’s interest.

“I will work with the community safety corps but they should have their own guidelines. I will work with them pending their guidelines. If they want to work with me in a conflicting manner, I think I should tell the governor this is the area they shouldn’t go to.

“From what I was told if they tend to make arrests, they report to the police, they don’t do anything on their own.

“The major crime in this state is kidnapping and cultism. We want to work in such a way that they will not have asses to operate, even when they do, they will not get away from the state.

“I will work hard with my team to ensure that we secure the state very well for all and sundry. I solicit the support of well-meaning Bayelsans to cooperate with us in our efforts to bring down crime in this state.

“I’m sending a strong warning to criminals to flee the state. I will not tell them my strategy but let them rest assured that they will be caught or they turn a new leaf.