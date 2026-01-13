More Caffeine In Your Blood Lowers Diabetes Risk –Study

Higher levels of caffeine circulating in the blood may do more than boost alertness — they could also help reduce body fat and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.’

These are the findings of a study published in ‘BMJ Medicine’. The study suggests that how long caffeine stays in the bloodstream, rather than how much coffee or tea a person drinks, may influence body mass index (BMI) and metabolic health.

Researchers found that individuals genetically predisposed to metabolise caffeine more slowly tended to have lower body fat and a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The international research team, drawn from Sweden’s Karolinska Institute, the University of Bristol, and Imperial College London, analysed genetic data from nearly 10,000 people.

They focused on variations in genes such as CYP1A2 and AHR, which regulate how quickly caffeine is broken down in the body.