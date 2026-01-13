New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 13, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. More Caffeine In…

More Caffeine In Your Blood Lowers Diabetes Risk –Study

Higher levels of caffeine circulating in the blood may do more than boost alertness — they could also help reduce body fat and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.’

These are the findings of a study published in ‘BMJ Medicine’. The study suggests that how long caffeine stays in the bloodstream, rather than how much coffee or tea a person drinks, may influence body mass index (BMI) and metabolic health.

Researchers found that individuals genetically predisposed to metabolise caffeine more slowly tended to have lower body fat and a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The international research team, drawn from Sweden’s Karolinska Institute, the University of Bristol, and Imperial College London, analysed genetic data from nearly 10,000 people.

They focused on variations in genes such as CYP1A2 and AHR, which regulate how quickly caffeine is broken down in the body.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Oyo NUP Appreciates Makinde’s ‘White Horse Gift’
Read Next

Bauchi Gov Launches Armed Forces Emblem Appeal With N12m