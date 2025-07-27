More Boys Than Girls Have Autism, ADHD –Scientists

Researchers from the United States (US) have suggested that boys are three times more likely to be diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) than girls.

Results of the study are published in the ‘European Journal of Neuroscience’. While autism is a spectrum disorder which affects how people communicate and interact, ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects concentration, impulse control and activity levels.

According to the study led by researchers from the University of Rochester in New York, boys may be more vulnerable to environmental stressors such as toxic ‘forever chemicals’ as their brain develops.