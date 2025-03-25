More Appointments Await Muslims In Ekiti – Oyebanji

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has assured the Muslim community that more of their members will be appointed to strategic positions in his government.

The Governor gave this assurance on Monday evening when he joined hundreds of Muslim leaders and faithful across the State to break their fast at the Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti.

Governor Oyebanji thanked the Muslim community for their continuous prayers and support for his administration, stressing that their prayers have been instrumental in the peace, stability, and development the state is witnessing.

While commending Muslims in his cabinet for being good ambassadors of the Muslim community, the Governor said their dedication and contributions have positively impacted his administration.

He assured them that the number of Muslims in his government would not decrease but instead increase as his tenure progresses.

“I don’t have much to say today other than to thank you, and I will continue to appreciate you every day for your prayers and support. I deeply appreciate you for dealing with me with a pure heart.

“When the SSG reeled out the number of Muslims in our government, it cannot be less than that—it can only be more. Before the end of this tenure, we will bring more people into the government,” the Governor assured.

Earlier, in her opening remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Habibat Adubiaro, expressed profound gratitude to the Governor for his unprecedented commitment to inclusivity in governance, citing the appointment of over 50 Muslims to different positions in his administration.

She described this gesture as a reflection of the Governor’s dedication to equitable representation and his genuine regard for the Muslim community.

Maintaining that the Muslim community had never had it so well in the State, Adubiaro said the Governor’s actions had not only fostered unity and trust among religious groups but also inspired the Muslim faithful to actively support the administration’s vision for the State.

In their separate goodwill messages, a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hakeem Jamiu; the President of the Ekiti Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Hameed Bakare; and the Coordinator of NACOMYO, Mudathir Oladele Yusuf, all expressed their appreciation to the Governor for his commitment to inclusivity and equitable representation, as well as for giving the Muslim community a significant voice in his cabinet.

Describing the Governor as a leader who has consistently demonstrated fairness, respect, and dedication to the well-being of all citizens, the Muslim faithful assured him of their continued prayers and their efforts to mobilize the Muslim community in support of his re-election for another term of impactful governance.

The President of the League of Imams and Alfas for Southwest, Edo, and Delta States, Jamiu Kewulere, who led Muslim leaders in prayers for Governor Oyebanji and other government officials, hailed the Governor for his exemplary leadership and unprecedented support for the Muslim community.

He described this as a historic gesture that reflects true equality and fairness.

Also present at the event were the Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo; former Senator representing Ekiti Central, Senator Babafemi Ojudu; Muslim leaders and scholars; political leaders; and other dignitaries.

