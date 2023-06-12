More Anambra Assembly Members Set To Decamp To APGA

…As LP Yet To Present Minority Leader.

Less than one week after the newly elected Speaker of the Anambra House of Assembly, Rt Hon Somto Udeze dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as more lawmakers are set to join the ruling party in the state.

Though it is not clear yet who the lawmakers are and their political parties, but the failure of the Labour Party to nominate the Minority Leader of the 8th Assembly has given rise to speculations that those jostling for the position may compel some aggrieved members to dump the party if any of them fails the emerge.

At the Assembly non of the LP members offered to speak on this development as some of them directed this reporter to the state chairman of the party.

But the state Chairman of the Labour Party Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye said that his party has its hands wide open to receive the decamping members adding that it is not about the party but the socioeconomic development of Anambra state as inundated by Gov Charles Soludo.

In his Democracy Day message, Obiokoye congratulated the newly inaugurated members and its Principal officers noting that it is a new dawn for the state in the area of populist representation adding that they should work hand in glove with Soludo.

He further expressed optimism that the party would welcome more members from other parties to APGA.

“Already since the inception of this new leadership, APGA in Anambra state has welcomed back to its fold over five thousand members who see this new dispensation and leadership as all-inclusive”

“We as a party further celebrate this Democracy Day with the concluded return of some of our party members who left to other parties and this is made manifest in the reclaiming of Ogbaru 2 Constituency”

“Before the end of the year, our party shall be welcoming more members of the State Assembly from other political parties and arrangements have reached advanced stages”

“Be that as it may, we owe this mile stones to the leadership of our party under His Excellency Prof Charles Soludo for his fatherly roles”

“We also owe this success story to our immediate past leadership of the party led by Ozo Victor Oyeh and Chief Nobert Obi as well as members of the State and National Working Committee, State and National Executive Committee as well as the present and past members of the Board Of Trustees BOT of our party”