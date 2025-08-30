Morayo Recalls Struggles With Depression, Controversies

The former Managing Director of TVC Communication and host of Your View, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, has revealed how she struggled with depression during her time on the show.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Afolabi-Brown said her 12-year stint as anchor of the flagship morning programme was overshadowed by controversies and personal challenges that took a toll on her mental health.

The 45-year-old Television presenter disclosed that at the peak of her struggles, she sank into depression so severe that she once contemplated suicide.

“I was depressed. It got so bad that I thought I was suicidal. I just left everything. I remember just walking on the express, hoping a car would hit me. It was that bad,” she recounted.

Amid the conversation, she revealed that by the 10th anniversary of the show, she had resolved to move on.

“It was when we were 10 years old that I knew it was time to go to the next thing. I’ve been harbouring that thought for a while, but I just didn’t know to what or to wear, you know. But I think last year, I got that light bulb moment,” she said.

She also recalled being dismissed from TVC over political tensions, a case later clarified by President Bola Tinubu.

“People now call Asiwaju, ‘do you know whose child was sacked?’

“He said, ‘I’m not aware.’

“He said, ‘This is the Alao Aka-Bashorun’s daughter.’ That’s when he knew it was me,” she narrated

The broadcaster also admitted that her early criticisms of former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, stemmed from a limited understanding.

“It was because I did not know him. After I made that comment, people called me and said, ‘Morayo, do you realise that when he was governor, he actually served us?’ So that was him. I said, ‘Oh, I did not know.’ ” she said

She also revisited the controversy that erupted after an on-air discussion was misinterpreted as her labelling her husband a pedophile.

She said it took the intervention of the First Lady for her to reconcile with her husband, leading to a public apology.

New Telegraph reports that her departure from Your View brought an end to her 12-year tenure on the programme.