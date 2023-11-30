Morayo Appointed Managing Director Of TVCe

Famous Nigerian TV host and media personality, Morayo Afolabi Brown has been appointed as the Managing Director of Television Communications (TVC) entertainment.

In celebration, the popular talk show host took to her social media page to announce the good news while expressing her excitement over her recent appointment as head of TVC’s entertainment channel.

Referring to her new position as a new chapter, she thanked the board for giving her such a significant responsibility.

She, however, anticipated a rewarding encounter, adding that the gravity of her testimony, will only be understood by those who have read her book.

She penned, “I am excitingly pleased to announce my recent appointment as the Managing Director of TVCe, the Entertainment Channel of TVC Communications.

“This is a new chapter in my career. I am exceedingly grateful to the board for entrusting me with this all-important role. Looking forward to a fulfilling experience.

“Only those who have read my book, ‘Becoming the Queen of Talk TV’ can appreciate the depth of this testimony. Thank you Jesus for always fighting my battles and ALWAYS making a way for me. Let somebody shout Hallelujah!!

Celebrities including Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe, Juliet Ibrahim, took to her comment section to celebrate her.

