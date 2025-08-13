Morata Warns Osimhen, Says Galatasaray Don’t Respect Contracts

Alvaro Morata may have sent a serious message to record signing Victor Osimhen after revealing that Galatasaray did not adhere to the contract he signed with them.

Morata has terminated his contract and is now set to join the Italian club Como. The Spanish striker recently shared on social media that he had to forfeit part of his salary and rights, even though he had earned them.

While Morata praised the city of Istanbul and the “extraordinary” Galatasaray fans, he expressed dissatisfaction with the club’s management. “There were times when my word and fundamental values were not respected.

Until the very end, commitments were not honoured, to the point where I had no choice but to give up part of my salary and other contractual rights that I had already earned through my work,” Morata stated.