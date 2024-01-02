Morata Reveals Which Italian Team Wanted Him The Most

Spanish professional footballer and Atlético Madrid striker, Alvaro Morata was linked to almost every top Serie A side last summer, but he disclosed that Inter were those that made the most strides to get him.

However, the deal didn’t go as planned after a heart-to-heart conversation with Diego Simeone.

“Giuseppe Marotta brought me to Juventus, and we have always had an excellent relationship. It’s true that I was very close to joining them. Then I spoke with our coach. Luckily, I had a few options. The right decision was staying here in Madrid.”

“It was a face-to-face conversation, and we hashed things out, shared a few opinions, and decided it was best for me to continue here.

“I have always admired him as a gaffer from the outside, and it’s a pleasure to work with him now. I’ve always said that. Last summer, Atletico Madrid did everything to keep me.”

“They are a great team, and it’ll be difficult, but I’m sure they didn’t want to face us either. This pairing is worth a semi-final or perhaps even a final.”

After the Inter transfer fell through, Morata is having one of his most prolific seasons yet.

“I’m simply enjoying myself at the Wanda Metropolitano with the fans and the squad. We have a great group. We have to improve, but I’m having a lot of fun. Winning a trophy with my teammates would be incredible.”