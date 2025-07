Alvaro Morata aims to join a top-level league to keep his hopes alive for a place in Spain’s 2026 World Cup squad, despite considering retirement.

According to a report by Marca, the striker has turned down a lucrative offer from Qatar in order to accept one from Serie A side Como.

Before he can complete the switch, AC Milan must reach an agreement with Galatasaray to cut short his loan deal, which was supposed to run until January.