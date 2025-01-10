Mooreshola: Funke Akindele Inspired My Foray Into Skit Making

Share

Akinrogunde Omoshola Kikelomo popularly known in the industry as Mooreshola is one of the rising stars in the Nigerian skit making space.

Speaking about her foray into skit making, the talented skit maker said she was inspired to go into the industry by Nollywood star actress, Funke Akindele.

“I was inspired by Funke Akindele’s resilience and work ethics. She’s one celebrity I watched closely and noticed her knack for perfection. And of course, her comical character, Jenifa. All these inspired me to give skit making a shot and thank God, it’s been one of the best decisions of my life,” she said.

Explaining why she chose skit making as a career and what makes her stand out from others, she stated that she wanted to use her skits to teach people lessons about life and not only to make them laugh.

Mooreshola added: “It’s actually what I love doing though I started making skits for the fun of it but when I saw that people were actually liking my contents, I decided to take it up as a career. Aside from this, I want to do things that can teach people lessons about life.

Speaking about the impact social media has played on her career progression; Mooreshola confirmed that it has greatly helped in building her career and fan base. “Social media has played a big role because that is what gives us the platform to churn out our materials. Social media platforms have actually made things easier. You post your skits, people get to watch and make comments, funny ones at that, and oftentimes, these skits go viral. It has helped in giving me fame and fans support.”

