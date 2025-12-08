New Telegraph

December 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Moore: Nigeria, US…

Moore: Nigeria, US Moving Toward Stronger Joint Security Framework

United States Congressman Riley Moore has commended Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for what he described as a productive and positive meeting with a US Congressional delegation visiting Abuja.

Moore, who represents West Virginia’s 2nd District, said the discussions focused on actionable steps aimed at strengthening security cooperation between both countries.

In a statement shared on X, the lawmaker said the talks outlined concrete measures that, if fully implemented, would help disrupt terrorist networks in the northeast, improve nationwide security, and curb the killings of Christians, an issue he noted is of particular concern to the US President and himself, especially in the Middle Belt.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

Moore also praised President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian government for the successful rescue of 100 abducted Catholic schoolchildren, calling it a positive sign of improved responsiveness under the administration’s security emergency declaration.

He highlighted the establishment of a joint Nigeria–US task force as a major step forward and expressed optimism that a more robust cooperative security framework is now within reach.

According to him, Nigeria has shown openness and willingness to work closely with the United States, but emphasized that this must translate into concrete action on the ground.

Moore affirmimed continued dialogue between both nations, saying progress is being made but more work lies ahead.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Liverpool Target Potential Replacement For Salah
Read Next

Immigration Expert Cautions Nigerian Professionals On Visa Decisions