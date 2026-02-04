Moore Meets Mutfwang, Says US Will Work With Nigeria On Security, Protection Of Christians

United States Congressman, Riley Moore, has met with the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, and told him that the US was ready to work with Nigeria on security, protection of Christians.

The two men met during the governor’s trade and security mission to the United States. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Nigeria and the United States in the areas of security, economic development and bilateral relations. Moore said the engagement with the Plateau governor was productive and forward-looking.

“It was an honour to meet with the governor of Plateau State in Nigeria, Caleb Mutfwang, yesterday,” Moore wrote on X. “We had a meaningful and productive conversation about deepening the ties between our two countries.” The US lawmaker said Washington remains committed to working closely with Nigeria to confront shared challenges.

“I remain committed to working with the Nigerian government in coordination and cooperation to address these security and economic challenges, especially the persecution our Christian brothers and sisters face,” Moore said. He commended Mutfwang for efforts to protect vulnerable communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

“God bless you, Governor, for what you do to protect Christians and other vulnerable populations in the Middle Belt,” Moore added. Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday, Plateau State Government said Mutfwang is engaging in a strategic economic, development, and security mission in the United States aimed at attracting investment and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The governor is also expected to engage institutions, including the United States Development Finance Corporation, the United States Export-Import Bank, and senior officials of the US department of state.

In December 2025, Moore announced that the Federal Government and the United States were close to reaching an agreement on a “strategic security framework” aimed at tackling terrorism in Nigeria. On January 25, Moore said the establishment of the US-Nigeria working group is a necessary step toward combating the security challenges facing Nigeria.