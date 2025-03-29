New Telegraph

March 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Moon Sighting: Saudi…

Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia Confirms Sunday Eid-El-Fitr

The Saudi Arabian Government on Saturday said it has sighted the crescent of Shawwal, confirming that the Eid-El-Fitr celebration will be held on Sunday, March 30.

This was disclosed on Haramin’s official Facebook page, an official platform for the Muslim community across the world.

READ ALSO

According to the statement, the Eid Al-Fitr will now be held on Sunday, March 30, 2025, to mark the beginning of the new Islamic month.

The statement reads, “The crescent moon for the month of Shawwal 1446 was sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, March 30, 2025.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Denmark Condemns JD Vance’s Remarks On Greenland
Read Next

Akoko League Of Professionals Condemns Invasion Of Ondo AG’s Office
Share
Copy Link
×