Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia Confirms Sunday Eid-El-Fitr

The Saudi Arabian Government on Saturday said it has sighted the crescent of Shawwal, confirming that the Eid-El-Fitr celebration will be held on Sunday, March 30.

This was disclosed on Haramin’s official Facebook page, an official platform for the Muslim community across the world.

According to the statement, the Eid Al-Fitr will now be held on Sunday, March 30, 2025, to mark the beginning of the new Islamic month.

The statement reads, “The crescent moon for the month of Shawwal 1446 was sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, March 30, 2025.”

