Moody’s Upgrades Nigeria’s Issuer Rating To ‘B3’ On Economic Reforms – Edun

Share

The Federal Ministry of Finance has welcomed Moody’s Investors Service’s recent upgrade of Nigeria’s issuer rating from Caa1 to B3 with a stable outlook, citing significant improvements in the country’s fiscal and external positions.

The upgrade reflects growing domestic and international confidence in Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It follows a similar move by Fitch Ratings, which recently raised Nigeria’s credit rating from B- to B, also with a stable outlook.

This marks the second positive rating action by Moody’s since President Tinubu assumed office, following the agency’s earlier upgrade of Nigeria’s outlook from Caa1 Stable to Caa1 Positive in December 2023.

According to Moody’s, the latest upgrade is driven by the government’s demonstrated commitment to correcting macroeconomic imbalances, improving fiscal transparency, and implementing structural reforms.

The agency highlighted key measures such as tax reforms and the adoption of a more flexible, market-driven foreign exchange regime, which it said had “greatly bolstered external reserves.”

Reacting to the development, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said:

“We are encouraged by Moody’s recognition of our reform agenda.

This positive outlook reflects our administration’s determination and the tremendous work being carried out across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) — including our monetary policy authorities at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) — to stabilize the economy, attract investment, and ensure inclusive and sustainable growth for all Nigerians.”

Since taking office, the Tinubu-led administration has implemented a series of tough but necessary policy measures aimed at addressing Nigeria’s long-standing economic challenges.

These include enhanced revenue mobilization, improved public financial management, and strategic partnerships to unlock infrastructure financing and increase private sector participation.

The upgrade of Nigeria’s sovereign rating is seen as timely, especially as the government intensifies efforts to accelerate rapid, sustained, and inclusive growth, driven by both domestic and foreign private investment.

In partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Ministry of Finance reaffirmed its commitment to preserving macroeconomic stability, ensuring debt sustainability, and maintaining prudent fiscal management.

The government also pledged to continue working with domestic and international partners to boost investor confidence and enhance Nigeria’s global credit standing.

Share