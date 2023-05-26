Moody’s: U.S. Economic Problems Pose Risks For Emerging Economies

Emerging economies will continue to suffer from the spillover of economic problems in the U.S., which are restricting their market access and pushing up financing costs, a Moody’s report said on Thursday. A combination of U.S. monetary policy, the banking system stress and “any consequences of the debt ceiling impasse” contribute to weak credit conditions in emerging markets, the credit agency said, adding that the world’s biggest economy is set for a mild recession in the second half of the year.

The White House and congressional Republicans are expected to resume negotiations on a deal to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Thursday, with as little as a week remaining until a potential default. “The focus of many market participants has returned to the global economic growth outlook and the future path for U.S. interest rates,” the report, led by analyst Vittoria Zoli, said. “Risks to our baseline include whether and how quickly U.S. inflation subsides and the Fed’s response to it,” she added.

Moody’s expects growth to decline “in most emerging markets this year.” Commodity exporters in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America are set to suffer the most, as commodity prices decline due to recession fears and excess supply concerns.