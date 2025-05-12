Moody’s Slashes Growth Forecast Of G-20 Economies

Share

Citing global uncertainties, global rating agency, Moody’s, has sharply cut the growth forecast of G-20 economies.

According to the agency, the G20 nations will report growth of 0.9 per cent in 2025 and 1.4 per cent in 2026, compared to the February estimates of 1.5 per cent and 1.6 per cent.

Real GDP growth of G-20 emerging market countries will decelerate to 3.6 per cent and 3.8 per cent in 2025 and 2026, respectively, from 4.5 per cent in 2024.

“We project G-20 emerging market economic growth, excluding China, will cool to 3.3 per cent in 2025 from 3.8 per cent in 2024 before regaining momentum in 2026 with 3.6 per cent growth,” Moody’s said.

“Tariff increases on countries and high sectoral tariffs on products such as steel and aluminium will weigh on global trade and investment decisions with considerably negative growth consequences for most G-20 economies,” Madhavi Bokil, a vice president at Moody’s, wrote in the latest global macro-outlook 2025-26 update.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries, the European Union and the African Union.

