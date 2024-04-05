Moody’s: Retained Earnings’ Exclusion May Complicate Recapitalisation

One of the three dominant global credit rating agencies, Moody’s Investors Service, has said that it expects a reduction in the number of banks in Nigeria as lenders merge in order to comply with stringent guidelines on the new Banking Sector Recapitalisation Programme recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Bloomberg reported the credit rating agency as stating in a note yesterday that it expected that the new regulations “will drive significant consolidation within the sector, particularly where it is not feasible for banks to raise the required capital.”

The agency added: “The exclusion of retained earnings from qualifying capital may complicate recapitalisation plans.” However, Moody’s said the enhanced capital requirements were credit positive for Nigeria’s banking sector, adding that lenders “will benefit from a stronger balance sheet and the ability to grow their loan books while absorbing any unexpected credit loss.” Bloomberg noted that the last time the CBN increased capital requirements was in 2004, stating that the exercise led to a spate of mergers that shrank the number of commercial lenders to 25 from 89 and that the same thing is expected to happen this time around.

It quoted ARM banking analyst, Oyinkansola Aregbesola, as saying “we will definitely see a reduction in the number of banks. The tier two banks and the smaller entities will likely consider mergers if they can’t individually raise the capital on their own.” According to the news agency, out of the 12 listed banks in the country, only the Nigerian subsidiary of pan-African lender, Ecobank Nigeria Ltd does not have to raise capital to meet the new requirement. All other lenders have to seek new investors or ask existing shareholders to purchase fresh stock. There are a total of 25 commercial lenders in the country. Citing an analysis by Lagos-based Asset & Resource Management Co, Bloomberg said that United Bank for Africa Plc has the biggest capital gap of N384 billion to fill, while Stanbic IBTC, the Nigerian unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank Group, has the lowest gap of N90 billion.

New Telegraph reports that according to the guidelines on the new Banking Sector Recapitalisation Programme released by the CBN last week, the new minimum capital base for commercial banks with international authorisation was reviewed upwards to N500 billion from N50 billion. Also, the new minimum capital base for commercial banks with national authorisation was raised to N200 billion, while the new requirement for those with regional authorization was increased to N50 billion. Similarly, the new minimum capital for merchant banks was raised to N50 billion, while the new requirements for non-interest banks with national and regional authorisations were increased to N20 billion and N10 billion, respectively. The guidelines emphasized that all banks are required to meet the minimum capital requirement within 24 months commencing from April 1, 2024, and terminating on March 31, 2026.