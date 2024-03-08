Moody’s Rebrands to Clarify Roles Of Its Primary Businesses

Moody’s Corp on Wednesday tweaked the name of its credit-assessing unit and shortened Moody’s Analytics — the financial intelligence group — to, simply, Moody’s, according to Bloomberg. The news agency said that the rebrand comes as the 115-year-old company aims to clarify the roles of its two primary businesses.

“Everybody around the world understands who Moody’s is, but it became clear they didn’t understand everything Moody’s has to offer,” Christine Elliott, chief corporate affairs officer, said in an interview. “That’s what people call us today. Now we’re leaning into it,” she said. The company has carried the Moody’s name for more than a century.

In 1900, John Moody authored the Moody’s Manual of Industrial and Miscellaneous Securities, which included data on stocks and bonds of financial institutions, gov- ernment agencies and various industrial companies. He then looked to start providing investors with an analysis of security values. The current com- pany was founded in 1909.

In 1914, Moody’s Investors Service was established to assess the relative risk of bonds from companies, utilities and governments. Moody’s Analytics was formed as a separate entity in 2008, with a focus on non-rating activity such as research and data.