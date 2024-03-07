Moody’s: Gender Diverse Boards Show Correlation With Higher Credit Ratings

Board gender diversity can be seen to correlate with credit quality in advanced economies according to a sector in- depth update from ratings agency, Moody’s Investors Service. Moody’s released findings ahead of International Women’s Day on Friday, indicate that women account for 29 per cent of board seats on investment-grade companies – those rated Baa and above – up one per cent from last year. Women make up an average of 24 per cent of the board seats of speculative- grade companies – those rated Ba and below.

“Companies based in advanced economies exhibit a correlation between board gender diversity and credit ratings, but those in emerging markets do not,” the update said. Women hold 35 per cent of the board seats of European companies in the cohort studied by Moody’s, up from 33 per cent in 2023. North American female representation on boards has risen to 30 per cent from 29 per cent last year.

However, women account for less than 20 per cent of board seats in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, Moody’s said. Service-oriented companies tend to have more diverse boards, with women holding nearly one- third of the board seats in service and consumer sectors, such as insurance, retail and business products, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, utilities and consumer products. Heavy industry and commodity sectors have the lowest percentage of women on boards.

The ratings agency said board diversity is reflected in relative governance strength. Women account for an average of 34 per cent of the boards of companies with positive governance characteristics, as indicated by the governance issuer profile scores (G-1) assigned to those companies, up from 31 per cent in 2023. Meanwhile, companies with negative exposure to governance considerations (G-4 and G-5) have seen a decline in the average percentage of women on their boards during the same period. Racial and ethnic diversity also correlated with higher ratings on North American boards.