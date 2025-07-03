Moody’s Downgrade Deepens Afreximbank’s Woes As Strategic Risks Mount

In a further setback to its credit standing, the African ExportImport Bank (Afreximbank) has suffered a second ratings downgrade in under a month, as Moody’s Investors Service cut the bank’s long-term issuer rating from Baa1 to Baa2, citing rising asset quality concerns and growing exposure to distressed African sovereigns.

The outlook was simultaneously revised from negative to stable. The downgrade, announced late Tuesday, pushes Afreximbank’s rating to just two notches above speculative-grade status, raising alarm bells for investors and reigniting debate over the lender’s evolving risk appetite amid mounting macroeconomic fragilities across sub-Saharan Africa.

Moody’s pointed to Afreximbank’s strategic pivot towards unsecured lending to fiscally challenged sovereigns—including Ghana, Zambia, and Malawi—as a key driver of the downgrade.

This shift, the agency warned, departs from the bank’s traditionally conservative trade-finance model and introduces “significant risks” tied to potential sovereign debt restructurings. Notably, Moody’s flagged the vulnerability of Afreximbank’s exposures under the G20 Common Framework, which seeks equal burden-sharing among creditors.

The agency highlighted that loans to Ghana and Zambia—both currently navigating complex debt restructurings—could be subjected to terms akin to those imposed on commercial creditors, posing material risks to the bank’s capital buffers.

Already, Afreximbank has provisioned roughly 41 percent of its exposure to these two countries, underlining the scale of anticipated losses.

Alongside sovereign credit risk, the downgrade reflects growing concerns over the bank’s deteriorating access to cost-efficient funding. Once a beneficiary of robust bilateral and syndicated financing arrangements, Afreximbank now faces a narrowing pool of external funding sources.

Moody’s described this trend as structural and “unlikely to fully reverse.” Recent debt issuances—including a $520 million Samurai bond and a $303 million Panda bond— are viewed as modest against the backdrop of Afreximbank’s broader financing needs.

The agency warned that a constrained funding outlook could erode the bank’s resilience, especially as it seeks to expand its developmental footprint across the continent.

In a defensive move, Afreximbank has bolstered its liquidity position, more than doubling its cash reserves to $9.5 billion as of end-2024.

However, Moody’s cautioned that maintaining such high liquidity comes at a cost, potentially squeezing profitability and limiting lending capacity over time.