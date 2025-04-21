Moody’s Boosts Default Forecasts As Global Trade War Escalates

Share

Moody’s Ratings is boosting its forecast for defaults this year as escalating trade wars globally are increasingly likely to weigh on economic growth and make financing harder to get.

According to a Bloomberg report, the credit-grading agency said it now sees the default rate for speculative-grade companies reaching 3.1 per cent by the end of the year, compared with its prior expec-tation of 2.5 per cent.

If that forecast materializes, it would still amount to a decline in the default rate from the year prior, but Moody’s says it wouldn’t take a major negative shock for the rate to rise instead, possibly to as high as six per cent.

Credit strategists across the globe have ripped up their 2025 out – looks and now see risk premiums widening and growth subsiding.

The Moody’s estimates are based on the assumption that tariffs will cut at least one percentage point off US growth and also weaken other economies, the report’s authors including Sharon Ou wrote in a report.

That will worsen financing conditions for borrowers and make investors more risk-averse. In the first quarter, there were 27 defaults, down from 38 in the same period last year.

More than half of the first quarter’s defaults came from sectors including healthcare; business services; retail; hotels and leisure; and telecommunications.

