Moody’s: $4trn Of Debts Exposed To Environmental Risks

The amount of debts facing heightened exposure to environmental risks has more than doubled to over $4 trillion in less than a decade, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

Sixteen sectors currently face “high or very high environmental credit risk,” compared to just nine sectors in 2015, Moody’s said in a report Tuesday. Among the most exposed include oil and gas, mining and chemicals, according to the report.

The ratings provider explored the potential credit impact from environmental pressures — including climate change, waste and pollution — on 90 sectors accounting for $82 trillion of debt.

“A range of global sectors will see their ability to pay their debts exposed to potentially greater risk from rising sea levels, hurricanes, carbon emissions, pollution, threats to biodiversity, and other environmental pressures,” Moody’s said.