Months After Rejecting Nigeria, Labbadia Back For Eagles Job

There are strong indications that German coach, Bruno Labbadia would become the substantive coach of the Super Eagles just a few months after he pulled out of a deal to manage the team in the dying minutes.

Earlier this year, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced Labbadia’s appointment and football fans were expecting to lead the team’s campaign in the 2025 African Cup of Nations AFCON qualifiers.

However, things took an unexpected turn when Labbadia decided not to take up the role. His withdrawal left the NFF scrambling for a solution. As a result, they appointed Augustine Eguavoen, the Technical Director as the interim manager.

Eguavoen stepped up to the challenge and successfully guided the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2025 AFCON)l. Despite his achievement, the NFF has decided to appoint an expatriate in the bid to revive the Eagles’ World Cup qualifying campaign.

A source confirmed that the NFF has revived the negotiation with the German, and bid to smoothen grey areas that truncated the deal initially including issues around tax.

Lambaddia has managed clubs in Germany’s Bundesliga, including Bayer Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart, and Hertha Berlin.

