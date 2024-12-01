Monthly Stipends: A Lifeline to Vulnerable in Sokoto

Share

The revival of monthly stipends for people with disabilities by Governor Ahmed Aliyu marks a significant step toward inclusivity and social welfare in Sokoto State. Originally initiated by Former Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, this programme demonstrated a profound commitment to supporting the disabled and less privileged in the society.

However, the stipends were discontinued under the previous administration, leaving many beneficiaries struggling to meet their daily needs. Governor Aliyu’s decision to restore this programme not only revived the much-needed support system, but also increased it from N6,500 to N10,000. It also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to uplifting its most vulnerable persons.

The stipends provide people with disabilities with a stable source of income, which many depend on to cover basic necessities. For many disabled individuals who may face employment barriers, this monthly financial support is essential for survival. The impact of Governor Aliyu’s initiative is far-reaching, as it enables recipients to purchase food, pay for healthcare, and address other immediate needs. This support, therefore, goes beyond financial aid—it offers a sense of dignity, inclusion, and empowerment to those who would otherwise face extreme hardship.

Beyond meeting basic needs, the stipend programme encourages financial independence and self-care among recipients. The predictable income allows individuals to plan for future expenses, empowering them to make decisions about their lives and resources. Some beneficiaries may even choose to save part of their stipends to invest in small-scale businesses or skills training, which can help them achieve a greater degree of self-sufficiency. This approach not only alleviates their immediate needs but also lays the groundwork for long-term empowerment, providing a pathway for disabled persons to contribute to the economy and improve their living standards.

Governor Aliyu’s move also has a significant social impact, as it signals to society that people with disabilities are an integral part of the community. By supporting the vulnerable in a visible and tangible way, the government is helping to change perceptions and reduce stigma around disability. This initiative serves as a reminder to society at large that the disabled deserve equal opportunities and respect. The payment programme, therefore, strengthens social bonds by promoting empathy, understanding, and solidarity within the community.

The reintroduction of stipends is also a reflection of Governor Aliyu’s broader vision for an inclusive Sokoto State. His administration’s support for vulnerable groups aligns with the values of equity and social justice. It is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their physical or socioeconomic status, have access to the resources they need to lead dignified lives. This approach not only enhances the quality of life for the disabled but also promotes a more equitable and compassionate society.

The stipends provide families of the beneficiaries with a significant form of relief, as caring for a disabled family member can be financially taxing. The monthly payments help to ease the economic burden on families, enabling them to allocate resources toward other family needs or even engage in income-generating activities. The stipends can thus contribute to the economic resilience of families across Sokoto, helping them to become more financially stable and capable of supporting their loved ones.

Tamaje writes from Sokoto Liberal Democrats Media Foundation

