Monthly Diaspora Inflows Rise To $600m – CBN

…As foreign reserves hit $40.2bn

From an average of $350 million per month, Nigeria’s diaspora inflows have risen to $600million.

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, disclosed this during an investors’ meeting in Washington DC, the United States, on Wednesday.

Similarly, he said foreign exchange reserves rose to $40.2billion as at October 18, 2024, from $38.4 billion reported in September.

The inflows he said, were sustained through increases recorded from multiple sources on the back of market reforms. A breakdown indicates 33 per cent year-on-year growth, amounting to US$57bn as at August 2024.

The Capital importation he added, amounted to $6.9bn year-to-date as at August 2024, compared with $3.9billion for full year 2023.

Diaspora remittance flows of $3.5billion was recorded through official channels in 2024 compared with $3.2billion for the whole of 2023.

Nigeria’s minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, was also at the meeting.

He emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining transparency in the management of Nigeria’s foreign reserves.

Addressing a key concern about net reserves, Edun reassured investors that the government is committed to providing regular updates on the country’s reserve position.

“We always get the net reserves question, and I think what we mentioned is that we are very committed to sharing that number very shortly,” Edun said.

“We had given a timeline earlier in the year, and had said that hopefully by the end of this year, we’ll be able to share aggregated reserves, and we are committed to that.”

The minister explained that the decision to allow the market to set the exchange rate for the naira, instead of the apex bank defending it, has led to the organic growth of the gross reserves.

He said: ‘The gross reserves are being built organically, mainly because we’re just not defending the naira, as used to happen in the past. A billion dollars every month just to defend the naira”

He said by letting the market play a greater role, the government is also working to boost investor confidence and build buffers that would stabilise the economy.

“We’re allowing the market as much as possible to set the level for the naira, and we are building the buffers to improve that confidence and ensure that we have enough input cover.”

Specifically, he said the government’s goal is to improve the supply of foreign exchange organically without heavy intervention from the Central Bank.

He acknowledged that while the CBN might still intervene in the market from time to time, the ultimate aim is to achieve a stable exchange rate without reliance on the central bank’s interventions.

Edun said: “We’re trying as much as possible to improve our supply organically, without the central bank having to put in money all the time. And so we’re trying to get to a level where that stability is there without the central bank intervening or the market depending on the central bank.”

The minister also highlighted the positive impact that foreign portfolio investment (FPI) has had on the economy.

“We have had some significant amount of improvements in terms of flows from the relative side, foreign portfolio investment (FPI) have put in a significant amount,” he said.

He noted that the country has seen improved confidence among investors, with many willing to commit more resources to the Nigerian market.

