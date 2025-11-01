Moniya Inland Dry Port: Oyo Govt Releases 90 Hectares To FG

The Oyo State Government on Friday handed over 90 hectares of land along the Ibadan–Oyo Road, Moniya, in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, to the Federal Government for the construction of the proposed Moniya Inland Dry Port.

Speaking at the event held in the Conference Room of the Secretary to the State Government, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Governor Seyi Makinde, represented by his deputy, Barrister Bayo Lawal, described the project as one that would boost the state’s economy while promoting agricultural value chains, industrialisation, and infrastructure development across Nigeria.

Makinde noted that the port’s operations would help decongest Lagos ports and simplify the process of clearing goods, thereby improving efficiency in the nation’s logistics sector.

He, however, urged all stakeholders to support the initiative to ensure its timely completion.

In his remarks, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Oloruntola Michael Olufemi, described the Moniya Inland Dry Port as a strategic national project aimed at bringing shipping services closer to importers and exporters while stimulating industrial and agricultural growth across the Southwest.

He commended Governor Makinde for his commitment to national development and alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, saying the handover of land symbolised strong collaboration between the federal and state governments to expand economic opportunities through modern trade infrastructure.

Oyetola added that the project would strengthen regional competitiveness, create jobs, and enhance Nigeria’s logistics value chain.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Barrister Akutar Ukiyama, represented by the Director of Inland Transport Service, Alhaji Ahmodu Yahyah, also praised Governor Makinde for his visionary leadership and support for the project.

He explained that the dry port would generate both direct and indirect employment, stimulate industrial growth, increase internally generated revenue, and facilitate rural and urban development. It would also provide a platform for efficient cargo clearance, logistics operations, and agricultural value chain enhancement.

Earlier, the Oyo State Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Mr Akin-Funmilayo Williams, in his welcome address, commended the partnership between the federal and state governments and assured that the state would provide a conducive environment for the successful execution of the project.