Share

Monitor Projects Under Your Depts, Gov Aliyu Urges Sokoto Commissioners

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has directed commissioners in the state to ensure proper monitoring of projects being executed in their respective ministries.

Governor Aliyu gave this directive on Thursday, December 19 while declaring open the 12th regular state Executive Council meeting.

The governor said proper monitoring of the ongoing projects by commissioners would help greatly in ensuring that contractors complete the projects within the stipulated period.

“By so doing you’ll make the contractor speed up the project and ensure the quality project as well. You all have a vital role to play in achieving our 9-point agenda,” he added.

He further appealed to them to put in their best in their respective ministries and departments so that the set objectives could be achieved.

He reassured of his administration’s commitment towards providing dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of the state.

The governor also thanked the people of the state for their unflinching support and fervent prayers to his administration at all times.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"