Moniepoint Wins Triple Recognition At BAFI, Mastercard EDGE, BrandCom Awards

Moniepoint Inc has cemented its position as one of Africa’s leading financial services innovator by recently securing three prestigious awards that celebrate its transformative impact across the continent, according to a press release.

The statement said that the company’s remarkable achievements include, winning Best SME Microfinance Bank of the Year for the second consecutive year at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2025, being honoured as the Largest Non-FI Acquirer in Africa at Mastercard EDGE 2025 in Dubai, and receiving the Most Outstanding Fintech Company of the Year award at the 2025 Brandcom Awards.

It further said: “Moniepoint MFB’s consecutive win at the BAFI Awards reinforces the bank’s commitment to supporting SMEs with the tools they need to grow including business banking, credit, payments and business management tools designed for scale.

“At the Mastercard EDGE 2025 Awards, held at the Atlantis The Royal in Dubai under the theme ‘Commerce: De-Coded,’ Moniepoint was celebrated for its leadership in digital payments enablement across Africa.

EDGE is Mastercard’s flagship innovation forum for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa which convened global leaders to explore how AI, tokenization, embedded finance and next-generation payment technologies are reshaping commerce.”

“Moniepoint Inc. was named Most Outstanding Fintech Company of the Year at the 2025 BrandCom Awards, Africa’s most recognised platform celebrating excellence in brands and marketing communications.

According to the organizers, the honour represents the highest distinction for a fintech company and reflects Moniepoint’s exceptional innovation, rapid scale, strong consumer and business engagement, and meaningful contribution to financial inclusion across Africa during the 2024–2025 period.

The recognition also highlights Moniepoint’s leadership in shaping the fintech ecosystem through impactful products, platform reliability and sustained market growth.”