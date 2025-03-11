Moniepoint, True Nigerian Success Story’

Share

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has described Moniepoint as a “true Nigerian success story.”

He stated this when he visited the UK offices of Moniepoint Inc. during his high-level working visit to the United Kingdom recently.

According to a press release, Ambassador Tuggar’s focus on Moniepoint highlighted the company’s remarkable journey and its pivotal role in Nigeria’s financial landscape.

The Foreign Affairs Minister emphasised the company’s status as a “fintech unicorn with a multibillion-dollar valuation.”

He highlighted the company’s impressive growth, citing its 2000+ employees, thousands of sales personnel, and its empowerment of millions of businesses through enhanced financial inclusion.

“Nigeria is at a vantage position in the fintech and financial services sector. With banks and fintechs operating across Africa, we must continue to instill confidence in Nigerian businesses as they expand globally.

Moniepoint is a testament to the strength of Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem,” Ambassador Tuggar stated.

The Minister acknowledged the significant backing Moniepoint has received from global investors, including Google’s Africa Investment Fund, Visa, and BII, further validating its position as a leader in the fintech space.

He stressed that a thriving fintech sector directly translates to more jobs, increased financial inclusion, and a stronger economy for Nigeria.

