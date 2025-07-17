Moniepoint Recognised As One Of World’s Top Fintech Companies

One of Africa’s leading business payments and digital banking platforms, Moniepoint Inc., on Wednesday, announced that it has been named as one of the world’s top fintech companies by the Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC).

According to a press release: “Moniepoint joins a select group of leading fintech players recognised for their financial performance and success across 2023-4.

The list – compiled by CNBC in conjunction with market research firm Statista – follows analysis of key performance indicators, such as revenue growth, transaction volume, employee headcount, and capital raised.

The result is a diverse group of 250 trailblazing fintech companies.” Commenting on the accolade, Tosin Eniolorunda, Group CEO of Moniepoint Inc., said: “It is an honour to be named as one of the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC.

Moniepoint’s inclusion in this prestigious, authoritative list is testament to the hard-work and success of the entire team while highlighting our emergence as a key player shaping the future of fintech worldwide.

“Our mission to power the dreams of millions of African entrepreneurs and businesses continues to propel us forward with renewed vigor.

As we continue to scale, we remain committed to driving global financial inclusion and widening access to economic opportunities for Africans everywhere – transforming lives and livelihoods.”

Founded in 2015 by Eniolorunda and Felix Ike, Moniepoint (formerly known as TeamApt Inc.) has been instrumental in advancing financial inclusion across Africa – especially for individuals and businesses operating in the informal economy, underserved by formal and traditional institutions.

The company services 10 million+ customers through its integrated ecosystem of digital banking, credit, payments, and business management tools, processing over one billion transactions monthly with volumes exceeding $22 billion.

Moniepoint has also expanded its offering to Africans in the diaspora via the launch of the MonieWorld platform, which offers seamless remittance and digital financial services capabilities to individuals in markets such as the UK.