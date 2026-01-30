Moniepoint Microfinance Bank Disburses Over N1trn In Credit To Small Businesses In 2025

Moniepoint Inc., on Thursday, released its 2025 Year in Review, marking a decade of “financial happiness” and a transformative year of growth.

Highlighting its role as the backbone of Nigeria’s entrepreneurial economy with over 6 million active businesses, the company revealed that its microfinance bank has now disbursed over N1 trillion in credit to thousands of businesses from provision stores and supermarkets to building materials sellers.

According to a statement: “Moniepoint uses alternative data points that include transaction histories, business patterns and payment behaviours in a bid to accommodate what traditional credit scoring misses to drive financial inclusion and access to credit.

The company’s 2025 performance reinforces its role as a critical financial infrastructure which not only supports the Nigerian economy, but also impacts everyday lives, creating immense value.”

The statement also said: “During the year, as Nigeria’s largest merchant acquirer, now powering 8 out of every 10 in-person payments made across the country, Moniepoint MFB, the banking and payments subsidiary, processed N412 trillion in transaction value handling more than 14 billion transactions.

This clearly suggests that Moniepoint is well-positioned to play a greater role in Nigeria’s steady march towards a trillion dollar economy by 2030.”

Commenting on the company’s growth, Group CEO and Founder of Moniepoint Inc., Tosin Eniolorunda, said: “Our journey has been one of intentional evolution.What started as a passion to solve overlooked problems has evolved into a platform powering the dreams of millions.

As 83% of employment in Africa exists in the informal economy, our mission to create financial happiness is an operational mandate that guides our product development, our market expansion, and our capital allocation decisions.