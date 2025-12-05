Moniepoint MFB Launches Moniebook To Enhance MSMEs’ Operations

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has launched Moniebook, a comprehensive all-in-one Point-of-Sale (POS) solution designed to transform how businesses in retail, hospitality, health, and beyond manage their operations.

In a statement, the bank said that as the first solution in the country to seamlessly unify payments and bookkeeping in one tool, Moniebook is tailored for small to medium-sized businesses as well as multi-location enterprises.

It further said: “Moniebook combines robust software with reliable hardware, helping business owners streamline operations, boost efficiency, and empower business owners with data-driven insights for growth.

Moniebook provides business owners with a powerful suite of tools to manage inventory, track sales, process payments, foster customer relationships, and generate detailed reports from a single platform.

“The core value proposition is to simplify complex business operations, reduce inefficiencies, and increase profitability for establishments.

From supermarkets and restaurants to pharmacies and boutiques, the system empowers businesses to handle day-to-day tasks effortlessly— whether it’s preventing stockouts, managing staff roles, or tracking product expiry dates.”

Speaking on the new product launch, Babatunde Olofin, Managing Director, Moniepoint MFB, said: “Our mission has always been to help businesses grow by giving them the tools they need to succeed.

This is in strong consonance with our mantra of creating financial happiness even as we consistently power the dreams of the millions of Nigerians who have come to love and trust the brand as an enabler of progress, as businesses or as individuals.

“Moniebook is engineered to be a growth partner for businesses – a holistic source of truth in the hands of every entrepreneur. By providing full visibility over sales, staff, customers, and inventory in real-time, we are giving business owners the control they need to scale efficiently and securely.”