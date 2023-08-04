Moniepoint Kicks Off 3rd Edition Of Women In Tech Internship

Moniepoint, one of Africa’s leading Fintechs, which provides banking services for businesses, has kicked off the 3rd edition of its Women in Tech internship with a premium event to celebrate the new intake of emerging women in tech.

According to a press release, the event brought together brilliant all-women technical minds within and outside Moniepoint, including Adora Nwodo and Chisom Nwokwu, Software Engineers at Microsoft, and Zulumoke Oyibo, co-founder of Inkblot Productions.

The statement said that the event, which has as its theme, “Tech Dreams, Activated”, was focused on welcoming the new interns into the company and equipping them with ample knowledge to spur them on their journey.

“Held at The House in Victoria Island, Lagos, the event was a vibrant mix of career talks, interactive hands-on activities, and exciting games. It helped foster a shared sense of camaraderie, and a deep understanding of what it means to build a career in tech as a woman,” the statement said.

Each year since 2021, Moniepoint has had 5 women join their team to work on their products in real- time, doing impactful work in technology as they create solutions to improve them experiences for over a million businesses in emerging markets.