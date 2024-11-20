Moniepoint Boss Harps On Women’s Financial Inclusion

Share

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Moniepoint Inc, Tosin Eniolorunda, has highlighted the benefits of boosting women’s financial inclusion.

Speaking during a plenary session, “Leveraging data to accelerate access to finance for woman -owned and women-led enterprises in Nigeria,” at the second edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference 2024, organized by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other critical stakeholders, Eniolorunda noted that financial service providers play a vital role in supporting gender-inclusive finance.

According to him, by collecting and analyzing data on gender trends in small business performance, financial service providers can craft better policies, targeted products and support services that encourage more women entrepreneurs.

Drawing from data curated from the Moniepoint platform, he averred that “women-owned businesses are more likely to stay active and show higher engagement rates in financial transactions.”

He stated that in cases where financial support has been extended— through investments, KYC compliance, or the provision of tools like point-of-sale devices—female-led businesses have a 7.2 per cent higher activity rate than their male counterparts while looking at the gender relations with credit products, “womenowned businesses have an 87.5 per cent lower loan nonperformance rate (NPL) than male-owned enterprises.”

Eniolorunda also made a case for the economic potential of investing in women entrepreneurs, who have proven to be diligent and enhance profitability while calling stakeholders to pay attention to the need to drive financial inclusion in the northern part of the country.

Noting that, “Data is the new oil,” he said that its(data) application in the financial sector could be transformative for women-led businesses.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chief Executive Officer, Credit Registry, Dr. Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun said that: ”90% of women’s income that they receive goes back to the communities and their families.

As such when women have access to credit, the community is enhanced, families are better off which is why it’s important that they can access this funding.”

Other panelists included Chief Executive Officer, Financial Alliance for Women, Inez Murray, and the Chief Operating Officer, Development Bank of Nigeria, Bonaventure Okhaimo who expressed belief that creating an enabling environment, with increased investor participation coupled with the willingness of other stakeholders to sit around the table and have frank conversations will move the needle on financial inclusion for women owned businesses.

Share

Please follow and like us: