Moniepoint, AfriGO Partner To Distribute 5m cards

Moniepoint Inc has announced a strategic partnership with Afrigopay Financial Services Limited (AFSL), a subsidiary of the Nigeria InterBank Settlement System (NIBSS), to further enhance the government’s digital payment agenda, by driving tap-to-pay solutions as well as accelerating the adoption of AfriGO Card, Nigeria’s National Domestic Card Scheme nationwide.

According to a press release, the collaboration will also leverage Moniepoint’s extensive reach and robust infrastructure to avail an innovative solution which allows users to make payments by tapping or hovering their contactless card or Near Field Communication (NFC) enabled device over a payment terminal or directly on compatible mobile phone devices.

The statement said: “Moniepoint, already a leader in driving digital payments and financial inclusion in Nigeria, will utilize its vast network and technological expertise to facilitate the rapid scaling of the AfriGO cards.

Known for its innovative solutions that empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals, Moniepoint has consistently demonstrated its commitment to bridging the financial inclusion gap and has committed to deploying 5 million AfriGO cards.”

AfriGO aims to deepen financial inclusivity by utilising innovative products, a customer-focused approach, and cutting-edge technology.

By reducing the country’s dependency on foreign exchange (FX) for payment transactions and ensuring data sovereignty, AfriGO Card strengthens and empowers local businesses, creating new opportunities within the growing card business ecosystem in Nigeria.

“Our partnership with AfriGO aligns perfectly with our ongoing mission to engineer financial happiness for every Nigerian while driving convenience, transparency and security with contactless payments,” stated Tosin Eniolorunda, CEO Moniepoint Inc.

