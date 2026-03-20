Moniepoint Addresses Digital Harm Allegation

…Affirms no one was detained based on criticism

Moniepoint MFB has broken its silence regarding recent legal developments involving allegations of coordinated digital attacks.

​At a well attended media parley held recently in Lagos, Bemigho Awala, the Public and Media Relations Manager for Moniepoint, while addressing journalists and stakeholders to clarify the bank’s position stated that the Bank did not arrest or detain anyone based on criticism.

Rather, he said, the financial institution noticed what it described as a “deliberate and coordinated pattern of triggering panic” and notified relevant authorities.

​According to him, the event served as both a defense of the institution’s recent actions and a broader commentary on the intersection of cybercrime laws and the protection of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Awalla distinguished between healthy consumer feedback and malicious intent, emphasising that Moniepoint has historically thrived on criticism, using it as a catalyst for innovation.

“As a financial institution who respects the right of every Nigerian to speak, to question the bank, and to hold us as custodians of people’s livelihood, hold us accountable.

“In fact, as a very responsible organization, we listen very closely to criticism. these criticisms help us to improve our products, help us to strengthen our responses and our processes, and ultimately help us better serve our customers.”

To illustrate this, he pointed to the launch of the bank’s savings product last year, which was developed specifically because customers demanded it.

“That’s the intentionality that we bring to take customer feedback seriously,” he added.

However, Awalla noted that recent events deviated from the norm of consumer dissatisfaction. He revealed that the bank’s internal monitoring began to pick up signals that were far more predatory than standard complaints.

“What we then began to observe very closely recently was something different from what appeared on the surface. We began to see a clear pattern that raised very serious concerns.

“What we believed was a deliberate and coordinated pattern of triggering panic… something that is as serious as causing or with the intention of causing a bank run,” he added.

With a footprint that spans over 20 million individuals and businesses across every local government area in Nigeria, Awalla argued that Moniepoint is no longer just a private entity but a critical infrastructure for national commerce.

He urged the public to view the stability of such businesses as a matter of national security.

“It’s important that we see businesses as supporting livelihoods, commerce, and financial access on a national level,” he said. “Anything that threatens the corporate existence of a business has grave implications on a very large scale.

These are touchpoints that serve and empower communities.”

According to Awalla, the potential for a “bank run”—a situation where a large number of customers withdraw their deposits simultaneously due to fears of insolvency—is a threat no responsible institution can ignore.

He maintained that reporting these patterns to law enforcement was the only ethical course of action.

“When you see anything that threatens your organisation and has the potential of causing a bank run, what any responsible organisation would do at that point would be to report your concerns,” Awalla asserted.

“From that point on when you report your concern, the matter then leaves your hand. At the point where you report your concerns to law enforcement or regulators, that matter ceases to be within your direct purview.”

Addressing the specific legal proceedings currently making headlines, Awala clarified that the case has transitioned from a private complaint to a state-led prosecution.

He referenced court filings from March 17, noting that the Office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is now prosecuting the matter.

The charges, according to the bank, are severe. They include allegations of coordinated inducement, the spread of false narratives, impersonation, and reputational harm.

Awalla was careful to note that these were not mere accusations from the bank but formal charges brought by the state.

“It’s important that we reference the matter before us as not ordinary—not a criticism,” he told the press. “The charges allege activities such as coordinated inducement, false narratives, impersonation, and reputational harm.

These are not my words… these are the allegations that have been put out there by the state, and our hope and our optimism is that these allegations will be tested and proven in the court of law.”

A recurring theme in Awalla’s address was the precedent this case sets for the Nigerian digital economy.

He framed the situation not as a personal vendetta against individuals, but as a litmus test for the country’s legal framework in the age of social media.

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“This is not about Moniepoint versus criticism. Nothing of that sort,” Awalla reiterated for emphasis. “This is essentially now a test of the cybercrime laws and the ability to protect both the citizens and institutions against organised digital harm.

This is about the legal process that examines whether certain digital actions cross the line into criminal conduct under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”