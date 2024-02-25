Monguno Empowers Members Of Constituents With 110 Mini Pickup Trucks

To cushion the effect of the hardship faced by the members of his Constituency, the Senator representing Borno North at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno has distributed 110 mini trucks pick-up vehicles to the members of his Constituency.

Speaking at the occasion, which was held at the Government House, Maiduguri on Sunday, Governor Babagana Zulum said “The need for an efficient and effective transportation system need not be over-emphasised.

“I, therefore, want to commend Senator Mohammed Monguno for providing 110 pick-up mini trucks to the members of his constituency”.

“Senator Monguno has been doing a lot in the area of training and provision of computers to the students, provision water pumps, farm inputs sewing machine, generator cash among others to the members of his constituency “, Zulum said.

He said during his 2024 Budget presentation he promised to focus on Northern Borno because of gradual improvement in Security, stressing that in fulfilment of that just last week he approved the release of funds for the construction of a new school of Nursing, Eye and Dental hospitals all in Monguno town as well as General Hospital in Ngabzai and high school in bags and narte.

He appealed to the citizens of Borno to continue to remain calm and law-abiding and that the Borno state government is partnering with the Federal Government to support the hardship they are facing.

Earlier, Senator Mohammed Monguno said in the past he trained many students and provided, 500 laptop computers to student members of his constituency, provisioned vehicles, water and hand pumps, and generators, adding that some days before the elections he distributed 100 vehicles and that the occasion is an opportunity to present another 110 pick up mini trucks.

“All these, we have been doing is just to compliment the efforts of Governor Babagana Zulum in empowering our people who have suffered from over decade long Boko Haram insurgency” Send. Monguno said.

Also, the National Deputy Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Hon. Ali Dalori commended the Senator for providing empowerment projects to the members of the Constituency and urged other representatives of the people to emulate him.

In his welcome address, the state chairman of the APC, Hon. Bello Ayuba said the Senator has been providing empowerment items to his people which has been changing the lives of the people.