Monguno Distributes Vehicles To Boost Transportation

Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Borno North, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, has distributed 13 GX Lexus SUVs, 60 Toyota mini pickup vans, and 30 tricycles (Keke Napeps) to his constituents in a bid to improve transportation across the challenging Sahara terrain in northern Borno.

The distribution event, held on Friday at the Government House in Maiduguri, was attended by Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, who lauded the senator’s longstanding commitment to grassroots empowerment and regional development.

Governor Zulum commended Monguno’s consistent efforts, noting that the senator’s interventions have spanned over two decades, beginning from his tenure in the House of Representatives.

“This is not the first time Senator MT Monguno is delivering such empowerment. His contributions to the growth and development of Borno State are well known and deeply appreciated,” Governor Zulum said.

“His interventions have extended beyond northern Borno to impact communities across the state. As a government, we remain committed to partnering with him to meet the needs of our people.”

Governor Zulum further disclosed that about N15 billion has been earmarked in the 2025 federal budget for projects in Senator Monguno’s district, which he described as a significant complement to state-level development efforts.

In his remarks, Monguno detailed his contributions to development, revealing that he had facilitated 11 capital projects worth nearly N16 billion across Borno North and parts of Maiduguri.

Among the key projects listed are; A 1,000-seat lecture hall at Borno State University (BOSU), A Digital Literacy Centre at Ramat Polytechnic, Rehabilitation of the Federal College of Fisheries Development in Baga, A water supply scheme in Magumeri, Link road and drainage construction at Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, Perimeter fencing of the Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, Completion and furnishing of an ICT centre at the Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, Reconstruction of the Dikwa–Marte road, Installation of a 500-cubic elevated steel water tank, Construction of the Monguno town hall, Completion of a skills acquisition centre in Gajiram

“These projects are strategically designed to address critical needs in education, infrastructure, water supply, and capacity building across our senatorial district,” Senator Monguno said.

The APC Chairman in Borno State, Hon. Bello Ayuba, represented by the party’s Deputy Chairman (North), Kalla Monguno, praised both Senator Monguno and Governor Zulum for their tireless work in resettling displaced persons and restoring communities ravaged by insurgency.

The Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly also paid tribute to Senator Monguno’s ongoing efforts, citing numerous instances of impactful representation and support for constituents.

The event marked yet another milestone in Senator Monguno’s track record of grassroots engagement and infrastructure delivery in Borno State.

