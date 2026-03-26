MoneyMaster Tweaks Banking App, Gifts Customers Data, Airtime

MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank (MMPSB), Nigeria’s leading payment service bank, has announced that it has further enhanced its mobile banking application to improve the order flow for its airtime and data products to improve customers experience.

For airtime, the Moneymaster mobile banking app now has an enhanced visual appeal, thus, providing customers with a cleaner, and more modern interface that streamlines account selection, denomination selection and a dynamic input validation.

For its data products, the new interface organizes data into logical tabs of hot, daily, weekly, monthly, exclusive and special.

In addition, each data now clearly displays data volume, validity period in a bold easy-to-read format. These changes will now enable customers to find airtime and data plans in a simplified and faster manner without expending more time on scrolling.

Furthermore, the mobile banking app users can now buy lower denominations of airtime such as N200, N500, N1000, N2,000, N4000. Also, the categorisation of the telco products has been re-ordered to ensure ease for customers in selecting their preferred products.

The company’s Head of Business, Tajudeen Omokhide, noted that MoneyMaster’s “mission is to transform payments into an agile experience, capable of moving with the speed and transparency of a fintech. “Our customers expect simple, fast and transparent solutions at an affordable cost.