MoneyMaster PSB Mobile App Excites Users

MoneyMaster PSB, the mobile banking app of MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank Limited (MMPSB), Nigeria’s leading payment service bank, has continued to excite users across the country. MoneyMaster PSB recently introduced a mobile banking app for the convenience of its existing and new customers. The mobile banking app provides a seamless banking experience to customers of the payment service bank, thus affirming the bank’s commitment to deliver faster and secure banking services to its growing customer base. The mobile banking app has a robust suite of functionalities, allowing customers to perform many services without stress from their comfort zone.

Android phone customers can download the mobile banking app from the Google Play Store, while iPhone users can also download it from the Apple App Store. The mobile banking app enables MMPSB customers to manage multiple accounts. Wallets, savings, and current accounts can all be managed from the mobile banking app. Customers can also upgrade the KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements for higher transaction limits and open additional accounts via the app. It is an invaluable tool for all existing and potential mobile wallet, savings, and current account holders of MoneyMaster PSB.

The mobile banking app is fast and secure for all intra-bank and interbank transactions and allows customers to set transaction limits, manage beneficiaries, view transaction history, and download and share transaction receipts, among other exciting features. Going by comments on the app site, the user experience has been quite encouraging from customers who are already using the app. For Uche Nwoye, “it has not been long that I downloaded the app, but from all indications, the features and design are easy to navigate.” Henry Omosimua describes it as a “nicely built app. The UI is good and smooth. Kudos to Moneymaster PSB.”