MoneyMaster PSB excites Lagos subscribers

MoneyMaster PSB is embarking on a reward scheme for Glo subscribers in Lagos who register and activate G-Kala wallets. In a statement, it said the proposed reward offered airtime for subscribers, who registered their G-Kala wallets under the MoneyMaster network, and it that it would run for two months.

It said: “G-Kala wallet is the personal purse of the subscriber. Upon activation, it enables them to transfer money for purchases, buy airtime, pay bills and pay for goods and services without having to log into any app or use the internet. It is fast and reliable as it is backed by the power of the Globacom network.

“The wallet is also safe and convenient because it ensures that subscribers do not have to carry cash around. “Active mobile subscribers on the Glo network are encouraged to dial *995# and create their own G-Kala wallets. Daily, the first 100 customers to purchase a minimum of N100 airtime will then be encouraged with a free gift of N100, which will be sent to their G-Kala Wallet within 24 hours.”