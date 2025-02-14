MoneyMaster PSB Deploys Revolutionary Agency Banking Software

Share

MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank (MMPSB), Nigeria’s leading payment service bank, has announced the deployment of a new agent banking software with robust functionalities to promote financial inclusion and enrich its agency banking services.

The new agency banking software supports the most comprehensive range of agency banking services includingp bills payment, instant reversal of failed transactions, payment for lottery and betting, customers’ balance check, card linkage to POS, transaction history from other channels amongst others.

The new software has been integrated with MMPSB’s core banking platform to provide improved experience for agents, customers and various stakeholders along the value chain.

According to the bank, the new software was introduced “to provide a seamless banking experience to customers using our POS terminals across the country. Customers can now enjoy a wide range of banking transactions from a single point while improving revenue streams for agents.

Share

Please follow and like us: