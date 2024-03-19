MoneyMaster PSB celebrates Global Money Week

Nigeria’s leading payment service bank, MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank Limited (MMPSB) has joined corporate entities and multinational companies across the world to celebrate the 2024 edition of the Global Money Week scheduled to hold between March 18 and 24.

Global Money Week is an annual global awareness-raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that young people, from an early age, are financially aware and are gradually acquiring the knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviour necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve financial well-being.

The 2024 edition with the theme: “Protect your money, secure your future,” is focused on safe money management.

“It highlights the importance of adopting a responsible and informed approach to personal finance, by being aware of potential risks in the financial sector and protecting one’s hard-earned money.

As part of the celebrations, MMPSB is embarking on a “Catch them Young” experiential campaign to teach kids the importance of savings and investment culture.

About 5,000 students are expected to be engaged through the week-long financial literacy programme which will be done through the bank’s coordinating centres across 10 states.

In addition, the MoneyMaster team will also engage teachers and enlighten them on basic knowledge of savings and investment for future purposes.