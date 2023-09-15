MoneyMaster PSB Boosts Savings With Generous Interest on G-Kala Accounts

MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank (MMPSB), established by Globacom, has upped the game for G-Kala savings account holders as it announced an 8 percent annual interest on their savings accounts with the bank.

The novel plan is being put in place by the payment service bank to promote the culture of savings among new and existing customers of the bank and also to promote financial inclusion in the country.

According to a statement is- sued by the bank in Lagos, “both new and existing G-Kala savings account owners will enjoy 8 per- cent interest rate per annum for all deposits made into their G- Kala savings account.”

However, the customer “must ensure not more than a maximum of three withdrawals is carried out in a month. The interest amount will be calculated and credited monthly,” the statement added.

The bank hopes to use this incentive to also drive the adoption of cashless banking among potential customers who can log on to its website for a convenient and seamless account opening experience.

For this class of customers, they need to visit https:// customer.moneymasterpsb.com/ or dial *995# on any phone to start a refreshing banking experience.

“This is an exciting opportunity for all to open a G-Kala account with MoneyMaster PSB, deposit money on the wallet and enjoy 8 percent interest rate per annum,” the statement added.

G-Kala is a specially designed product for the benefit of customers who may not have easy access to banks and also the unbanked population. G-Kala brings the benefits of banking to their phones through the USSD, which eliminates the need for internet.

It enables them to deposit, withdraw money, send money to other banks, buy airtime as well as pay bills such as electricity, water, DSTV, etc.