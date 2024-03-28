Moneymaster Named Payment Partner For ‘Ounje Eko’

Nigeria’s leading payment service bank, MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank Limited (MMPSB), has been appointed a collection and payment partner by the Lagos State government for its “Ounje Eko” food markets, a food price discount initiative to bring succour to residents of the state.

Amidst rising food costs in the country, the “Ounje Eko” food markets programme was introduced by the state government across the five divisions of the state on Sunday, March 17. By this appointment, MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank will collect payments in 57 LCDAs in the state.

To support the state government in the realisation of the Ounje Eko initiative, MoneyMaster will be deploying its cuttingedge payment solution to facilitate seamless payment and reconciliation to ease the experience of Lagosians who will be patronising the markets. Its payment solution is also robust and can provide real time value to payment destinations.

This appointment is a testament to the quality of payment solutions that MoneyMaster deploys to its growing business partners in private and public sectors. It will be recalled that MoneyMaster was one of the five Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed Payment Service Banks (PSBs) to promote financial inclusion across Nigeria.