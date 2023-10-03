Money Tales Of Corporate Gen Z Baddie

When I started as a 9-5 baddie, I tried to save a lot, but these corporate streets are not for the weak! From looking good, coming through for friends or family, and paying bills to live up to the corporate Gen Z hype, nothing comes cheap.

I haven’t even factored in food or the emergency expenses that come up, omo everything just choke anyhow. To be honest, a part of me wants to move out of my parents’ house, so I can throw the sickest parties, stay out late, and enjoy the thrill of being an adult.

But realistically, my account balance constantly reminds me that I’m an entry-level newbie earning 100k per month, and if you live in Lagos, you know that’s not enough for the baddie lifestyle.

Also, there’s my desire to save. Yes, there’s a lot of information online about uncomplicated ways to build a great savings habit but it seems hard to commit to. I’ve also been hearing a lot about investments too, but what is that? Frankly speaking, I just want to live my best life.

In fact, don’t drag me but my wardrobe is my biggest investment right now because I spend a lot on clothes so that should count. I sound delusional, I know but I actually take my fashion game seriously, and now, I want to take my finances just as seriously too because I hate going broke. For this reason, I could totally relate to that Kemi babe from the gomoney video. By the way, if you missed the trending ad, watch it here (embed link).

For Kemi, the pressure to look good, show up for friends, and meet societal expectations often resulted in splurges that left her wondering where all her money had disappeared and jolted her into monitoring her account balance like a hawk.

Life goes by in a blur when you are having fun for real, but when you are alone, you will count the minutes and seconds carefully, especially when you are broke.

In the video, she also recounted that she hadn’t considered the costs of daily living properly – a reality that hits hard when you’re left with an empty fridge sometimes.

The truth is, we’ve all been Kemi at some point and we want an interesting life, but we also don’t want to be broke and hungry, just because we can’t say NO to certain things. So, just like Kemi counted on gomoney, I’m going to as well. Yep, I’ve been influenced and so far, I’ve not been disappointed.

My advice to you, my dear reader, is to find gomoney too. It’s a digital bank that gives you an advantage and helps you get your money game on point. gomoney will help you track your spending while you flex on a budget; it has features to help you split bills, and save like a pro.

Adulthood may not be for the faint of heart, especially for us baddies, but it doesn’t have to be devoid of fun. With the right tools and a bit of discipline, we can thrive in the corporate world while we enjoy the rollercoaster that is being a Gen Z adult.

Friends like gomoney exist to guide us, keeping us in control while we chase our dreams and relish the unique experiences that define our generation.